Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck saw me predict the class on the offensive side of the ball for Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting cycle.

This week we take a stab at the defensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes in 2021, and also share some more information on the commitment of Tunmise Adeleye, as well as an offer out to a 2022 lineman that could cause a Big Ten battle to brew.