Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck (and the two before that) featured “Behind The Scenes: National Signing Day 2020”, where I dove into some stories from Ohio State’s recruiting efforts in the latest class.

This week, we dive into the latest on a couple of top targets for the Buckeyes in the 2021 class, RB Will Shipley and DB Kamar Wilcoxson, both of whom play at positions of great need for OSU this cycle.