Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck looked at the recruitment of a West Coast corner heating up, with tha of a Florida linebacker cooling down.

This week, we take a stab at “predicting the class” on the offensive side of the ball for Ohio State in 2021, with the defensive side of the ball slated for next week’s A-Deck.