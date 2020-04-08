Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck looked at the latest 2021 linebacker recruiting, a pair of key defensive back targets, and a newly-offered offensive lineman.

This week, we discuss Ohio State’s chances with a West Coast top 75 defensive back and the hot-and-cold recruitment of a top 20 linebacker.