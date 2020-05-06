Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck provided a stock report on a number of Ohio State 2021 targets, and put a 2022 linebacker on the radar for fans.

This week I take a look at some buzz around the Buckeyes’ growing chances with a top 50 prospect, as well as the latest on a pair of 2022 targets.