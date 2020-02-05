Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck provided scoop on a new running back target and a top defensive tackle, as well as shared a story from the trail.

This week, we talk with the newest Ohio State commit and look ahead to 2021 with today being National Signing Day for 2020 prospects.