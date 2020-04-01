Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck looked at the latest with a pair of top wide receiver recruits, as well as how the 2020 Buckeyes are virtually preparing for the upcoming football season.

This week, we discuss the latest with 2021 linebacker recruiting, buzz on a pair of key defensive back targets, and the scoop on a recent offer to an offensive lineman from the Midwest.