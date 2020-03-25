Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck looked at the recent run of commitments for the Buckeyes, who could be next, a hoops “boom” coming, and how the current ban on recruiting activity was impacting Ohio State.

This week, we discuss some top wide receiver targets and what the current Ohio State players are doing while not allowed on campus to prepare for the upcoming season.