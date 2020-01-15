Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck took a look at Ohio State in 2020, latest recruiting efforts, a graduate transfer possibility, and the latest on the coaching shuffle.

This week, I provide some thoughts on the early enrollees, chat with a top 2021 target, and give some scoop on who one of the leaders of the class is going after for the Buckeyes next cycle.