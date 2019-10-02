Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck took a look at how a current Ohio State commit is progressing, put an up-and-coming 2021 Ohioan on the watch list, featured a chat with a top recruiting target, and previewed the primetime match-up with Nebraska.

This week, we preview an upcoming college decision for a top Buckeyes target, talk with a source about how a current Ohio State freshman is progressing, bring a Central Ohio prospect into the spotlight, and look back at the win over the Cornhuskers, as well as ahead to the game with Michigan State.