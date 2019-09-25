Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck previewed the 2020 running back situation, a hoops prospect about to commit, some 2021 football targets, and game analysis. This week we take a look at how a current Ohio State commit is progressing, look at an up-and-coming 2021 Ohioan, chat with a top recruiting target, and preview the primetime match-up coming up in Lincoln.