Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck provided buzz from a big time East Coast match-up, an interview with a top 2021 target, the smoke around Jaheim Thomas being in The Shoe, and a recap of week two, with a look ahead to week three. This week we take a look at an upcoming official visit by a 2020 running back, preview a possible incoming basketball commitment, chat with a couple more top juniors, and review the win over Indiana, with a look ahead to Miami (OH).