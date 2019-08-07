Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s “A-Deck” took a deep dive into what to expect from the Buckeyes’ offense this coming season. This week we return with what reliable sources have shared about the defense, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2018 season (all thoughts ahead of fall camp).