Hey everyone! For those who don’t know me, I’m Alex Gleitman and I’m a new staff writer/recruiting analyst here at BuckeyeGrove.com. I have been covering Ohio State recruiting, football, and basketball for over 11 years, and previously wrote at Eleven Warriors and Bucknuts. I couldn’t be happier to now be a part of the best team of Ohio State insiders on the internet.

For those of you who do know me and have followed my work elsewhere, thanks for being here---I’m happy to see you all again!

I’m also excited to bring everyone the first edition of “A-Deck”, which will be my weekly column where I provide my thoughts, what I’m hearing, and inside scoop on Ohio State recruiting, as well as some team coverage. We’re releasing the first edition today, as it’s my first day with the site, but this will normally be a feature that runs on Wednesdays, so I hope to see you all on a weekly basis then.

Being that the start of fall camp is tomorrow, I thought it would be appropriate to kick off this feature with some deep insight into the 2019 Buckeyes, courtesy of a number of tied-in sources I’ve spoken to in the last week. These sources were generous enough to share their honest, position-by-position, thoughts on how the players on each side of the ball have looked from January through the summer, and what they expect from them this coming fall.

In the first addition of “A-Deck”, we’ll bring you those thoughts on the offensive position groups, and follow that up next Wednesday with the defensive side of the ball.