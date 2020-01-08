A-Deck: 2020 Vision
Welcome inside this edition of "A-Deck", your weekly insider look at everything Ohio State Buckeyes
Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.
Last week’s A-Deck took a look at Ohio State’s loss to Clemson, as well as the Buckeyes’ assistant coach shuffle.
This week, we talk with a team source about some things to expect in 2020 and run down some quick hitters on hot topics, such as a few key 2020 recruits, a graduate transfer possibility, and Jeff Hafley’s replacement.
Want to get the latest inside scoop on the Buckeyes? CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER OF BUCKEYE GROVE
Already a member of BuckeyeGrove.com? CLICK HERE to join me in the "A-Deck"