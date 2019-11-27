Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck previewed the big recruiting weekend that Ohio State held as they hosted and defeated Big Ten rival Penn State.

This week, we return to recap the recruiting weekend that was, look at a possible boom coming, and rest the 2020 board following the commitment of Miyan Williams to Ohio State.