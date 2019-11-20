A-Deck: Huge recruiting weekend for Buckeyes
Welcome inside this edition of "A-Deck", your weekly insider look at everything Ohio State Buckeyes
Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.
The A-Deck took a week off last week, as I was out of the country, with the rest of the staff holding things down at “The Grove”.
This week, we return to talk about sixth year eligibility, a couple of New Jersey prospects to watch, and the big upcoming recruiting weekend.
Want to get the latest scoop on the Buckeyes? CLICK HERE TO BECOME AN OHIO STATE INSIDER!
Already a member of BuckeyeGrove.com? CLICK HERE to join me in the "A-Deck"