Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

The A-Deck took a week off last week, as I was out of the country, with the rest of the staff holding things down at “The Grove”.

This week, we return to talk about sixth year eligibility, a couple of New Jersey prospects to watch, and the big upcoming recruiting weekend.