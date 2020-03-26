Stop me if you have heard this before, but we are sitting here in strange times with no sports and many industries shifting to a 'work at home' model for the foreseeable future as the world deals with the COVID-19 crisis. Major League Baseball should be opening today, the NCAA Tournament should be cutting the field down to eight teams by the end of the day and spring football games should only be a couple of weeks away. None of that is happening at this time and while the NCAA Tournament and spring games are canceled, there is still reason to be hopeful that sports on the whole won't be impacted long term with baseball still looking to get a full 162-game season in at some point and despite the fears of many, there really are no indications that the college football season of 2020 is set to be impacted, at least as of yet. It is safe to say that this is not a "business as usual" period of time but when you look at the Ohio State football program, they are doing everything they can do to retain some sort of normalcy during these times that are anything but normal. In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, we take a look at some comments from our recent conversation with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, we talk the NFL and Ohio State mens' basketball and several other topics as well.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Accountability Under normal circumstances the football team would be in the middle of spring camp, grinding along with the spring game just a little bit more than two weeks away. Now the team is spread out all over the country, the coaches are not working in their offices in the WHAC and everyone is logging a lot of FaceTime and Zoom minutes as members of a team sport are trying to maintain some sort of a routine and cohesion. It is not as simple as giving everyone a gym regiment, telling receivers and quarterbacks to find people to throw with, imploring players to set up workouts on their own. In most places gyms are closed, not everyone has a full set of weights at home or access to things like that. People are expected to practice social distancing and while there certainly are some things that can be done at a distance, it is not as if freshmen quarterbacks CJ Stroud or Jack Miller are going to be able to build any sort of chemistry with receivers like Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams or others while everyone is in a different city or state. This is going to be a time where everyone is going to have to be held accountable to the instructions that they are given by their position coaches. There is not going to be time to check in and make sure that people are going out and running, or lifting or studying film. Some schools may be resorting to having players send in pictures of prepared meals and things of that nature but that is not something that Ohio State is looking to do. "If we have to check on you anyways, or if you say you're doing something and you're really not, then we don't have much of a team anyways," head coach Ryan Day said. Obviously there are challenges in this time but they are not unique to Ohio State as everyone is faced with these uncharted waters that everyone is going through. Ohio State fortunately may be better equipped than some teams however, just based on the experience that is on the roster and just the overall makeup of many of the Buckeye student athletes. "The older guys know what they're supposed to do," Day added. "The younger guys need a little bit more guidance. But like everyone says, 'Character is really shown when nobody's looking,' and this is the ultimate test of that."

2 - All sorts of basketball movement The Buckeyes received a big piece of good news this week when graduate transfer Seth Towns picked Ohio State over Duke and others. This will be a big addition to a roster that has seen both DJ Carton and Alonzo Gaffney announce their departures. Couple that with the graduation of Andre Wesson and the likely departure of Kaleb Wesson (plus Justice Sueing coming off of his NCAA-mandated one-year transfer pause plus the return of Musa Jallow from injury as well) and you will see what should look like a very different roster for the Buckeyes in 2020-21. Obviously Ohio State fans are most excited about the addition of the former Columbus Northland high school star who spent the start of his career at Harvard. While injuries have kept Towns off the court for the last two years, when he is healthy he can be a threat in a lot of ways as he averaged 16 points per game, 5.7 rebounds and shot 42-percent from the field in his last healthy season of 2017-18. Sueing will also add some punch as he comes off of an injury during his one-year of sitting with the team as he scored 14.3 points per game and had 6.0 rebounds as well during his final season at Cal. If Kaleb does in fact leave the program, that will leave Ohio State with 12 scholarship players (including the addition of Zed Key and Eugene Brown as incoming freshmen) one below the scholarship cap of 13. The Buckeyes could do a lot of different things at that point including banking the scholarship (likely awarding it to a walk-on for a season), going after an additional point guard or maybe even going after a big man. In either case, look for Ohio State to more likely go the graduate transfer route for a one-year player and then having that scholarship available once again for the class of 2021. When it came to light that Ohio State was kicking the tires on former Radford guard Carlik Jones, it was obvious they were not looking to stand pat if they could find the right guy to step into that last role. While Jones may not be a fit and it may be unlikely that he ends up in Columbus, it does show that Chris Holtmann and his staff definitely feel that they would like to add another piece if it can help them in the short term. In the coming weeks, we will try and sit down with the list of graduate transfers still on the market and try and isolate what the Buckeyes might be looking for.

3 - Not everyone is out of the dorms Early in the process, Ohio State got out ahead of things and moved to a distance learning model to end the spring semester for the 2019-20 academic year. That also meant that students that were in on-campus housing needed to move out of the dorms with the directive to 'go home' for the rest of the academic term. Student athletes were not exempt from that edict from the school and most of the roster did return home, be in within the state of Ohio or in some extreme cases, as far away has Hawaii (Enokk Vimahi), California (multiple) and other far-reaching points. But a few players still remain in the dorms at this point after being granted waivers by the university. This is not something that only exists for student athletes however as any student was allowed to apply for this waiver that could be granted if 'home' was in a particularly bad hot spot for the COVID-19 outbreak or other extenuating circumstances. We got confirmation on our call with Day that Master Teague is one of a few players on the football team that was granted the waiver and remains in Columbus rather than returning home to Murfreesboro (Tenn.). As everyone surely remembers, Teague was injured with an apparent Achilles injury to start spring practice and while the university has been pretty tight-lipped about any medical news, we do know that he is undergoing treatment on-campus. "He's a little bit of a genetic freak," Day said. "We're hopeful that with our team and with his hard work and just the way his genetics are, we get a speedy recovery here. But we also don't want to rush it. But he is local and he's going to do everything he can to get it back." Sticking with the thought of players who are still rehabbing to return (i.e. Marcus Crowley), what is the case for players who may not be local and able to walk into the Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute for prescribed rehab? "Our athletic training staff have set up arrangements for them to do their rehab back at their home," Day added. "If they are in town, then they've been using the Crane. And the Crane has been open for them and that's where they're going to be doing their rehab right now, that's their location."

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1 - Are any more Buckeyes going to change addresses? NFL Free Agency has been wild, to say the least. When you see a player like Tom Brady (not a Buckeyes, but now he does have to say Go Bucs) move, you know that you are in for a wild ride of player movement. Vonn Bell (Cincinnati), Malcolm Jenkins (New Orleans), Nick Vannett (Denver), Eli Apple (Las Vegas) are just a few of the names to move this offseason to new teams. This is all going on before the upcoming NFL Draft. Just wait until we get to that event and draft picks start moving back and forth between teams and players get thrown in to make deals possible. Maybe it is because NFL Free Agency is the only game in town right now, but it sure feels as if there have been more moves this year of note than in other years. There most assuredly are outlets out there that count all the moves that could show this season is on par with other seasons, but then again, maybe no. But once the NFL does resume a normal calendar, whenever that may be, fans are going to need to print off some rosters to know who is on their squad and who is not, because it sure feels as if there has been plenty of change from last year to this.

2 - What's next in recruiting? Ohio State fans were certainly treated to a hot run in recruiting last week with four players in three days joining the ranks of the Ohio State recruiting class. We are not breaking any state secrets in saying that TreVeyon Henderson should be coming off the board very soon as well and all accounts are that Ohio State is sitting in pretty good shape there with the top flight running back.

Ohio State holds a dominating lead in the Rivals Team Rankings at this point with its 14 commits. For the people that worried about Ohio State's recruiting prowess under Ryan Day after the departure of Urban Meyer, many of those fears have been alleviated. And the haters of the program out there are still trying to credit this to some sort of coattails effect under Meyer, which is ludicrous when you look at the fact that while you do work a year-or-so ahead in recruiting often times, we are now dealing with players that Meyer would have had limited interaction with during his coaching days. "I thought we maximized our time really well, but also got ahead of this thing," Day said. "Even in the last year, Mark Pantoni our staff has done a great job of staying in touch with this class. From this time last year, we're working so far ahead that those relationships are really, really strong. And so we're just doing a great job of communicating right now." We have some ideas of who could be next up, but we will save that for another piece.



ONE PREDICTION: At least one of the Buckeye players not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine will be drafted