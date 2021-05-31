3-2-1: Huge June could pay off for years to come

With things opening back up and the primary focus around the world of Ohio State moving away from "if they will play" to much more normal pursuits, it seemed like the perfect time to roll the 3-2-1 back out here on the eve of what could be one of the most important months for Ohio State football in quite some time. Official visit weekends are back, camps are back and while nothing has been announced on the stadium capacity front, we have a feeling that Ohio Stadium will be back to 100-percent and tickets will be harder than ever to come by as only a select few managed to see a game in-person last season and had to travel to the postseason to facilitate that. In this week's edition of the 3-2-1 brought to you by our friends at Hague Water Conditioning, we talk a little bit more about this June to remember along with some news from 2020 that has come to light and make a few predictions a long the way.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - It will be all hands on deck for the month of June

This goes without saying as the next 30 days (starting June 1st) will be a sprint for the Buckeyes with visits starting as early as Tuesday and the final official visit weekend of the month shaping up to be one of the biggest in terms of uncommitted players. Now, things can change along the way. If a player commits to Ohio State, does that shake up the board and cancel visits as a need has been addressed? Other players certainly will commit along the way, rendering their Ohio State visits as unnecessary, and that could start to drop numbers towards the end as well. But then again, Ohio State also is going to be bringing in class of 2022 players looking for an offer and there is nothing to say that a week one visit and earned offer could not lead to a third week official visit. Anybody who has followed an ounce of recruiting knows that a visit weekend takes a total team effort and this is something more than the coaches being ready to welcome players on camps, the amount of logistics that go into play with a visit weekend can be somewhat overwhelming. Then once you couple that with 50 visits over the course of four-plus weeks, coming out of a period where you had zero visits for 18 months, and you get the picture. It does not start and stop with the class of 2022 however with players from later classes also making their way to campus for unofficial visits, camps (more on those in a second) and a whole lot more. If this were just 50 visits, spread out over the days, that is one thing but when you couple in 150-plus other unofficial visitors, then it becomes almost astronomical the amount of detail that will have to be put into plans on every level, coordinating, keeping tack and making sure that everyone is accounted for. The good news for recruiting fans is that we will have it all covered here at BuckeyeGrove and while the next 30 days will promise to be busy ones for us, that's what we are all here for and if you are not a member, now is the time to get on board. Use the code: VISITS2021 and be in the know with this pivotal month of recruiting action.

2 - The 2020 shutdown led to some tense moments between OSU and the B1G

While nobody wants to go back and think about the cluster that the 2020 season was in terms of the fall season being canceled in the Big Ten, only to be brought back later, started later and seeing many teams lose games along the way, it is back in the news again. Late last week the Ohio State media received the results of a Freedom of Information Act request, resulting in 1000s of pages of documents and text messages being released many, many months after the fact and showing that not everything was "chummy" between Ohio State and the Big Ten offices, namely new commissioner Kevin Warren. RELATED: More on the document dump Ohio State explored the avenue of playing an independent schedule (Nebraska was reportedly the first to do so, met by much media outrage by a vocal few) for a hot minute before it was learned that avenue would not be available. There were proposals for a spring football season, a departure from what the SEC, ACC and Big 12 were doing, something that was unattractive to most parties, but at least efforts from members of the conference looking to salvage some part of a season and allow its athletes the opportunity to have the year of competition. But the thing that jumped out the most was between the league commissioner and the parent's group at Ohio State (FPAOS - Football Parents at Ohio State).

This exchange between then interim University President Dr. Kristina Johnson and Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith took place on August 15th, right in the deep water of the questions of what a season would look like, and if there would even be one. "I am not happy, pretty serious charge," Johnson wrote to Smith about Warren's claim. As expected, the FPAOS did not take too kindly to hearing this news, even months after the fact.

Obviously the season went on, the Buckeyes won the Big Ten and made it to the CFP Championship game, but one has to wonder what kind of resentment may still be there. For players in the game like Smith and Johnson, they certainly understand the business of athletics and crisis control moments, but there certainly will be many around the FPAOS and program that may not be as quick to move on.

3 - Ohio State continues to have recruiting locked down with Mark Pantoni & Erin Dunston

Okay, we didn't learn this one this week. We learned a long time ago never to bet against Mark Pantoni. And Ohio State has made another home run hire with the addition of Erin Dunston to take over the Director of On-Campus Recruiting role, a spot vacated by Tori Majors. We had the chance to speak with both on Friday of last week and while neither were looking to discount the enormity of the undertaking with a month unlike any other at hand, Ohio State fans should have no reason to worry that details will be missed with the pair leading the charge from the administrative side of things.

Often times people will look at a recruiting weekend and judge it by the immediate results of "who" and "how many". That may not be the case here as players have waited more than a year to visit campuses and may want to actually make those visits, even if they go into June knowing where they would like to go. Then again, things could happen quickly here as well, we don't have any other backdrop to compare this too. Never in the history of modern college recruiting have we had this kind of stoppage leading to this kind of opening of the floodgates. But the thing to know is that Ohio State is in good hands with Pantoni and Dunston leading the way and Buckeyes fans should rest easy knowing that nobody in the football offices will be getting much rest of the course of the next month.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1 - What will camps look like starting this week?

Ohio State camps start this week, the first of six taking place on Wednesday with camps following on June 8th, 9th, 15th, 16th and 22nd. Camps have been a staple of any college program, a chance to get players on campus, work them out with your own coaches and just get to know these players on more of a personal level, even if there are 100s of players at a specific camp. This year things are going to be a little different as camp sessions will be split up, linemen in the morning and "skill positions" in the afternoon. So that turns six camp sessions into 12 camp sessions. The move makes sense in order to keep smaller numbers and even with the state of Ohio opening up June 2nd, the same day as the first camp, the university still has a level of measures that it is enforcing in regards to size of groups, etc. But that also means that parents, as of now, will not be allowed to watch their sons take part in camp. That also means that the media will be kept out as well in terms of witnessing and live reporting from the camp. Could that change as the month of June goes on? Sure. Does that mean that it will? We are not quite sure. Couple with this the fact that schools are able to bring players in for one-hour individual workouts, presumably try-outs for many players in search of an Ohio State offer. That just adds to the enormity of the entire process. It will be a camp season like we have never seen before, largely because at this point, we are not going to see it. At least for now.

2 - If not Ohio State then who in the Big Ten?

Big Ten Football Media Days are less than two months away and we are always thinking about the upcoming season, from the moment that the current season ends up until the moment where foot meets leather to start the new year. If you read the way-too-early odds, Ohio State is an overwhelming favorite to win its fifth consecutive Big Ten championship but in order to have a race, you need to have at least one competitor. Well, we know there are going to be 13 other competitors but some teams will have much longer odds than others to finish this race, get to Indianapolis and lift the silver football the first weekend of December. Without even looking at paper, Penn State has always felt like the team that has been the closest to Ohio State, even if Ohio State holds a four-game winning streak over the Nittany Lions. Two of the last four games were decided by one-point and the other two were less than a two-touchdown margin. James Franklin's team generally recruits pretty well and certainly has had Ohio State on the ropes a couple of times. What about from the West? While there will be a couple of months for us to really parse through every player, data point and the like to break things down, is this the year that Wisconsin puts it together and makes it back to Indianapolis? Northwestern has been the West champ two of the last three years, the Cats return some talented players but also replaces its longtime defensive coordinator and could experience some growing pains there. And you always have teams like Minnesota and Nebraska, full of high hopes in June and July and then the victim of one thing or another and out of the race before October. Honestly, we just wanted to break up this recruiting-heavy 3-2-1 with something that was team related and there is no better time than now to get a good conversation going about what the upcoming season may look like.

ONE PREDICTION: Ohio State will land no fewer than two commits out of the first visit weekend