Everything seems to be moving in the right direction for the Buckeyes through the first four weeks of the season with the nation's No. 3 scoring offense and the nation's No. 3 scoring defense. Sure, the debate can be made of 'who has Ohio State played?' but who has anyone really played at this point? There have been a few marquee matchups this season but few of them have really been competitive throughout and many of the teams have that have played in those games have had a softer than Charmin schedule wrapped around those games. We may not even know who Ohio State really is yet after the Nebraska game as Ohio State entered the week better than a two touchdown favorite in Lincoln (Neb.). It goes without saying that Nebraska has more weapons than any team Ohio State has faced this season, likely more offensive weapons than all four teams combined if we are really being honest with ourselves. Yet the Huskers are sitting at 3-1 with a terrible collapse in Boulder (Colo.) against their hated rival of Colorado. Nebraska was far from impressive in their win in Champaign (Ill.) against the Illini and did not come back until the closing minutes of the game in a contest where they seemed hellbent on giving the game away to the home team. So many questions left to be answered but that is also what makes this so great and why you have to play all 12 games on your regular season schedule, because nobody really knows which team is going to show up from week-to-week. In this edition of the 3-2-1 presented by our great friends at Hague Water Conditioning we look at how the Buckeyes are putting up points in bunches in a historic pace, we talk about who might be Ohio State's biggest hurdle in the conference schedule and much, much more.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - An explosive offense is explosive After what many would consider to be a disastrous start to the game, spotting the RedHawks of Miami (Ohio) five points, the Buckeyes needed to get into the second quarter of the game to really put the hammer down. It has been well-covered but in case you are new here or only read the message boards, the 42-point outburst for the Buckeyes in that quarter seems to be a record of some sort.

We're "digging it out" to quote fab Lyon Co. H.S. biology teacher Ms. Ladd. Most points for @OhioStateFB in a quarter:



42 – 2nd vs. Miami, 2019

35 – 3rd vs. Oberlin, 1916

34 – 1st vs. Florida A&M, 2013

34 – 2nd vs. Oberlin, 1916

33 – 1st vs. Oberlin, 1916



...still digging. — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) September 22, 2019

We are not going to rehash how the Buckeyes did it step-by-step but we will mention that the Buckeyes do seem to like to put up points in bunches and now have five quarters of football (out of 16 played) where they have put up at least 21 points in the frame.

21-point-plus quarters in 2019 Opponent Quarter Points Final Score Florida Atlantic 1st 28 45-21 Cincinnati 2nd 21 42-0 Indiana 2nd 23 51-10 Indiana 3rd 21 51-10 Miami (OH) 2nd 42 76-5

The Buckeyes accomplished that feat nine times last season with five of those quarters occurring during non-conference play including the Oregon State game where the Buckeyes scored 21 points in the first, second and fourth quarters. But during all nine of those instances, the Buckeyes only got to the 21-point mark, never surpassing it. If the Buckeyes want to get to nine quarters this season, they are going to have to earn it with no non-conference opponents left to play. Sure, there is still Rutgers and the likelihood of one or more quarters of 21-plus points is high, that is just one game. History bodes well however against Nebraska though for those types of big quarters. In the previous five meetings where the Buckeyes and Huskers have played as conference foes, the Buckeyes have hit that mark a total of three times (2017, 2016, 2012).

2- Ohio State's second team is better than your first team Obviously there are a few teams like Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, UGA and the rest of the top cut of college football where this does not apply but the Buckeyes have shown that they have hit much more than missed in recruiting as of late with young players like Jameson Willams, Marcus Crowley and Steele Chambers all making big plays late in the game against Miami (Ohio). Yes, they were going against not only an overmatched team in the RedHawks but a thorough demoralized one that had given up 42 points in the 2nd quarter of the game and were probably quietly hoping that the rains would have moved in an hour or two earlier than they did so they could get back to Oxford (Ohio) as quickly as possible. Throw in guys like Harry Miller and Zach Harrison from the true freshman class and the future is even brighter, and this is without talking about a guy like Garrett Wilson who led the Buckeye receivers in offensive snaps during the game. Nobody is quite ready to see guys like Chase Young, KJ Hill, JK Dobbins, Malik Harrison and Jeffrey Okudah play their final games in Ohio State uniforms but the amount of depth that the Buckeyes have, especially on the second team is just staggering. Highlight that with the state of most of the Big Ten and it should go a long way to show you that Ohio State's run atop the conference is likely not coming to an end any time soon.

3 - Watch out for Wisconsin Many of the experts had pushed all of their chips in on teams not named Wisconsin during the preseason for a multitude of reasons including and not limited to Jack Coan, some serious questions about the defense and the always popular 'someone else has got to step up this year, right?' excuse. Three weeks into the season, the Badgers have proved a lot of people wrong. While I will admit that I picked Wisconsin to win the B1G West, I did not expect to see what I have seen so far from them, even if it is only through three games. Let's all be honest, South Florida and Central Michigan are just about the same as most team's preseason schedule for starters. The Badgers won those two games by a combined score of 110-0. Yes, zero points. Time will tell how good the win over Michigan really is. The argument could be made that if the wheels fall off the Harbaugh bus this year, the Badgers could have been the pothole in the road to throw everything askew. There is no denying however that the Badgers absolutely thrashed Michigan in that game and the score at the end was not indicative of what we saw through the first three quarters of the game. Ohio State knows that it has one date with Wisconsin locked in the schedule and if everything goes right for the Buckeyes in taking care of their own business, a second date could be awaiting both teams in December at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Badgers still have the crossover games against Ohio State and Michigan State and in division have the likes of Iowa, Nebraska and the other usual foes. Going into the season the Buckeyes were looking at a schedule filled with ranked opponents and then a funny thing happened, everyone started losing. Almost undoubtedly, the Badgers will be the first ranked opponent that the Buckeyes will face barring a collapse along the way against Northwestern, Kent State, Michigan State and/or Illinois. Fans who were rooting for Bucky Badger last week against TTUN better be aware of what's waiting for the Buckeyes at the end of October.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1- How much of the defensive line will be intact for this week? Ohio State has gone the first four weeks without defensive end and captain Jonathon Cooper in the lineup. While that has not slowed down the video game numbers for Chase Young, the addition of Cooper would make this unit even more formidable as the play turns 100-percent into league games. This could be the week that Cooper comes back according to some quiet talk outside of the WHAC but we won't know until we know and see him warming up with the first team pregame. Additionally, Ohio State went last week without the likes of BB Landers and Tyreke Smith. They were not missed when it came to the final outcome of the game but again they are players that will be critical for the Buckeyes to have back once they get into the weekly grind of conference foes, and that starts over the next couple of weeks with back-to-back games with Nebraska and Michigan State. Our guess is that both should be on the travel roster this week and in the fold for Larry Johnson's rushmen.

2- Can the Buckeyes continue to avoid the interception vs. Nebraska? In 20 quarters of football against the Huskers, the Buckeyes have thrown a grand total of two interceptions, one by two different quarterbacks. One quarterback is not going to surprise anyone while the other one might come as more of a shock. Joe Bauserman in that fateful 2011 game did throw an interception during his 1/10 passing game in relief of an injured Braxton Miller. The other interception was thrown last year by Dwayne Haskins during Ohio State's 36-31 win over the Huskers, a little surprising when you think about Haskins ability to throw the ball on a dime wherever he wanted to last season during his 50 passing touchdown campaign. Justin Fields has not thrown an interception during his collegiate career to date, despite having a few tipped passes almost ending up in the arms of defenders. The Buckeyes have been careful with their offensive gameplan in minimizing Fields' risks of throwing that sudden change interception. Nebraska already has six picks through four games so it will be something to keep an eye on.

ONE PREDICTION: JK Dobbins will rush for 200 yards against Nebraska