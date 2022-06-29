2024 WR Miles Burris gets taste of Ohio State during recruiting camp
Miles Burris had never been to Ohio State before. But he inherently seemed to know what he needed to do to be successful.
It was his favorite school growing up. Burris’ family is from Lorain, Ohio, 128 miles north of Columbus before his family moved to Florida. With it came his Buckeye fandom, growing up watching Devin Smith and Parris Campbell.
“They’ve been inspiring me to be great and to be where they are at one day,” Burris said.
Burris’ chance to be great on the same field Smith and Campbell were once on came June 21, traveling to Columbus for the Buckeyes’ last recruiting camp of June.
It was also a chance to continue to develop rapport with his new quarterback.
After two seasons at Ridgeview High School in Orange Park, Fla., Burris is transferring for his final two seasons of high school football to Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville to play with 2025 quarterback Colin Hurley.
Burris said he’s known Hurley since he was in ninth grade. The quarterback, a year younger than him, played with him on junior varsity and now, according to the 2024 wide receiver, are looking to shine on the biggest stage.
“He’s just a dog,” Burris said of Hurley, who holds offers from LSU, Florida, Penn State and Ohio State, which he earned after that throwing session in Columbus in front of head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes’ coaching staff. “If you can make a throw, he can make it too. If not as well, it’s better.”
Burris wanted to work with a quarterback like Hurley in his final two seasons of high school football. It’s the kind of atmosphere he wants out of a college program eventually.
“I like to be surrounded by people who can make me better, who I can also make better who are going to work just as hard as me,” Burris said. “If not, it just pushes me to get better, and better and better to meet my greatest potential.”
During Ohio State’s recruiting camp June 21, Burris was pushed.
The 2024 wide receiver worked with Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline for the first time, calling him a “real straight-up guy” who showed him what to do in drills and on routes.
“Instead of just telling me what to do, he actually showed us and exampled it in front of us,” Burris said. “He looked very fluid. You can tell that he’s done it before.”
In his short time at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Burris understood the type of receiver Hartline was looking for, drilling for him and the rest of the staff in the middle of a week in which the program secured commitments from Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss and Noah Rogers for the 2023 class.
“I understand that Ohio State is not just the biggest or the fastest guys,” Burris said. “You got to be able to be a technical receiver, be able to run routes, be able to catch the ball, make tough plays. It’s not just about the measurables around here.”
Burris feels he can get there with Hurley.
The 2024 receiver is still aiming to get noticed by programs that Hurley has already gotten noticed from. And with two more high school seasons left, he feels like the pair are about to do big things together at Trinity Christian Academy.
“I feel like we’re going to go crazy,” Burris said. “We're going to go crazy for sure.”