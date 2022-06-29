2024 WR Miles Burris gets taste of Ohio State during recruiting camp

Miles Burris had never been to Ohio State before. But he inherently seemed to know what he needed to do to be successful.

It was his favorite school growing up. Burris’ family is from Lorain, Ohio, 128 miles north of Columbus before his family moved to Florida. With it came his Buckeye fandom, growing up watching Devin Smith and Parris Campbell.

“They’ve been inspiring me to be great and to be where they are at one day,” Burris said.

Burris’ chance to be great on the same field Smith and Campbell were once on came June 21, traveling to Columbus for the Buckeyes’ last recruiting camp of June.

It was also a chance to continue to develop rapport with his new quarterback.

After two seasons at Ridgeview High School in Orange Park, Fla., Burris is transferring for his final two seasons of high school football to Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville to play with 2025 quarterback Colin Hurley.

Burris said he’s known Hurley since he was in ninth grade. The quarterback, a year younger than him, played with him on junior varsity and now, according to the 2024 wide receiver, are looking to shine on the biggest stage.

“He’s just a dog,” Burris said of Hurley, who holds offers from LSU, Florida, Penn State and Ohio State, which he earned after that throwing session in Columbus in front of head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes’ coaching staff. “If you can make a throw, he can make it too. If not as well, it’s better.”

Burris wanted to work with a quarterback like Hurley in his final two seasons of high school football. It’s the kind of atmosphere he wants out of a college program eventually.

“I like to be surrounded by people who can make me better, who I can also make better who are going to work just as hard as me,” Burris said. “If not, it just pushes me to get better, and better and better to meet my greatest potential.”