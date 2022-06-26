2024 QB Dylan Raiola begins learning process at Ohio State under Ryan Day

Dylan Raiola didn’t arrive at Ohio State Tuesday as a recruit to be courted. The 2024 five-star quarterback was already hooked, committing and joining the Buckeyes’ recruiting class in May.

He instead arrived as a sponge.

“I want to learn as much as I can before I get here,” Raiola said.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day obliged, standing behind the incoming junior quarterback on the indoor practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center not looking to be impressed, but to critique, to mold Raiola into the quarterback he wants when he eventually arrives.

The 2024 five-star quarterback and his future head coach worked on ball placement, tweaking things a bit, trying to get the football one inch above a target set 15 yards away. It was the little things, the perfection that Raiola strives for even heading into his third season at Chandler High School in Arizona where he has exceedingly high expectations.

“Two state championships, for sure. That’s my goal at Chandler High School,” Raiola said. “This year, I want to throw 40 touchdowns minimum, 4,000 pass yards. Just set the bar high. Anything less than that will not be accepted. Setting the bar high, pushing myself to it and not settling.”

Even though Raiola currently stands as the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 3 player in the 2024 class, he knows he’s still learning how to play the game. And that was his focus with Day, “the best one to do it,” trusting him in his development ahead of the 2022 high school season.

“That’s something he said, ‘Work on it now, and just go play ball,’” Raiola said.