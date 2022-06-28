2024 OL Deontae and Devontae Armstrong fight for Ohio State offer

Deontae and Devontae Armstrong are both extremely competitive.

Both want to be the best performer on the offensive line. Both want to beat each other on the basketball court and in the weight room, adding trash talk along the way.

Both even battle to see who can get up the stairs fastest.

“Me, of course,” Deontae Armstrong said without hesitation. “I think he might disagree.”

“It’s definitely me,” Devontae Armstrong answered.

A competitive nature is not the only thing Deontae and Devontae Armstrong share. Both are identical twin brothers heading into their junior seasons at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio as starters on the offensive line at right tackle and left guard, respectively.

Both have shared identical recruitments, earning the same 11 offers: Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kent State, Kentucky, Miami (Ohio), Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Toledo.

And both grew up watching Ohio State, something Deontae Armstrong couldn’t help but remember when he and his twin brother worked out during the Buckeyes’ recruiting camp this June with offensive line coach Justin Frye.

“Being a Buckeye fan all my life, I mean, looking at it from the outside in and now from the inside out, working with the coaches, talking with Ryan Day, it means even more knowing the coaches and the coaching staff,” he said.

At this point, earning all the same offers, Devontae and Deontae Armstrong are a package deal. But both know that there may be a day where that may change.

Both have different strengths, Devontae Armstrong said, knowing that a program may need a left guard instead of a tackle, and vice versa. Maybe one sees something in a school that the other doesn’t, Deontae Armstrong admitted, something he won’t compromise just to be with him.

But both of the Armstrong brothers see that potential in Ohio State, ever since Frye made the 134-mile drive to watch both of them work out.

“It started in the weight room a lot,” Deontae Armstrong said. “Seeing him pop up in the weight room at St. Eds, him watching me lift, it means a lot, and watching us run. It’s kind of like a ‘get to know him’ before we had this hands-on coaching that we did here at the camp. That’s all relationship building. I feel pretty strong about Coach Frye and our relationship.”