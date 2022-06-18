2024 OT Ben Roebuck looks to continue tradition, waits for Ohio State offer

Ben Roebuck spent his summer camping at some of the top college football programs in the country.

The 2024 offensive tackle’s final stop of his three-camp tour was Ohio State, after sessions at both Clemson and Notre Dame. At the other two, he said, there were more players vying for the coaches’ attention, while the Buckeyes gave him an opportunity to work closely with offensive line coach Justin Frye.

“It was a really cool experience,” Roebuck said. “Going to camps, it’s really one of the main things you go for is to get coached by these professional coaches. It was very interesting. I think it helped me and my game a lot.”

But nothing that Roebuck did was anything new to him.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle comes from St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, a program that produced former Ohio State and first-team All-Big Ten guard Alex Boone and former Michigan and second-team All-American guard Kyle Kalis.

“Half of the drills we did out there were, I mean it was things that with our O-line coach, we go over daily,” Roebuck said. “I mean, I think it’s just something, the way that my school’s O-line coach teaches it and like how we run our offense, it really just prepares you for the next level because it’s really what they run at the next level.”

Roebuck is starting to make a name for himself at St. Edward.

After taking over the starting right guard position three games into his sophomore season, it’s one he hasn’t given up, heading into his junior season as the prospective starting left tackle for the Eagles heading into the fall.

The No. 4 tackle in the 2024 class is also one of the biggest, something that Roebuck’s been able to navigate through his first two seasons of high school football.