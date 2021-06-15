2023 Rivals100 TE had "an absolute blast" at Ohio State on Sunday
It's been a good month thus far for the Buckeyes when it comes to getting some talented 2023 tight ends on campus.
In the first eight days of June, Ohio State played host to Rivals100 prospect Luke Hasz, as well as four-star rising junior Walker Lyons. They also extended an offer to Sweden native Theodor Ohrstrom following his camp performance a week ago.
And, on Sunday, Ryan Day and company welcomed Thompsons Station (Tennessee) target Ty Lockwood on campus for his first-ever visit to the school.
"It was a lot of fun. I had an absolute blast," Lockwood told BuckeyeGrove. "We got to meet Coach Day, so that was a lot of fun. He's a really great guy. Great coach. He cares about the players, and I saw that a lot out of Ohio State. They care a lot about the culture and the players there. Going there just showed it even more."
