2023 Rivals100 TE had "an absolute blast" at Ohio State on Sunday

It's been a good month thus far for the Buckeyes when it comes to getting some talented 2023 tight ends on campus.

In the first eight days of June, Ohio State played host to Rivals100 prospect Luke Hasz, as well as four-star rising junior Walker Lyons. They also extended an offer to Sweden native Theodor Ohrstrom following his camp performance a week ago.

And, on Sunday, Ryan Day and company welcomed Thompsons Station (Tennessee) target Ty Lockwood on campus for his first-ever visit to the school.