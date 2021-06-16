2023 Rivals100 recruit Matayo Uiagalelei on OSU: "It's a great university."

A day after playing host to, and later offering, Allen (Texas) prospect David "DJ" Hicks Jr., Ryan Day and his staff welcomed another 2023 Rivals100 defensive end on campus earlier today.

Matayo Uiagalelei, who checks in as the No. 88 overall rising junior on Rivals.com, made the trek out to Ohio State this week, and was one of the recruits in attendance for Wednesday's camp.