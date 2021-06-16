 BuckeyeGrove - 2023 Rivals100 recruit Matayo Uiagalelei on OSU: "It's a great university."
Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

A day after playing host to, and later offering, Allen (Texas) prospect David "DJ" Hicks Jr., Ryan Day and his staff welcomed another 2023 Rivals100 defensive end on campus earlier today.

Matayo Uiagalelei, who checks in as the No. 88 overall rising junior on Rivals.com, made the trek out to Ohio State this week, and was one of the recruits in attendance for Wednesday's camp.

The Buckeyes dipped into Uiagalelei's recruitment back in March, but getting him on campus was the next key step in their pursuit of him. From the short time he got to spend at the school and with the coaches before speaking with the media, Uiagalelei says he liked what he saw.

“It’s a great university,” Uiagalelei told BuckeyeGrove's Griffin Strom and others following the camp. “I’m just happy to be here.”

