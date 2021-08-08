2023 Rivals100 RB target Richard Young puts the Buckeyes in his top 10

Joining Ohio State in the Lehigh Acres (Florida) prospect’s top 10 were Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. The in-state trio of Florida, Florida State and Miami also made the cut for Young.

That was the case once again on Sunday as priority running back Richard Young labeled the Buckeyes as one of the 10 remaining programs in his recruitment. Young is not only Tony Alford’s top RB target in the 2023 cycle, but he’s also the highest-ranked player at his position on Rivals.com.

Seemingly almost every day over the past couple of weeks has included an elite prospect putting Ohio State in his group of top schools.

Young has been a prized target for Alford and company ever since they extended an offer to him back in December 2020. The sense of urgency to land Young, however, increased significantly when fellow Rivals100 member Treyaun Webb committed to Oklahoma last month.

Webb is still on their radar and is going to continue being recruited, but Young is unquestionably the main focus for the staff right now. At 6-foot-1, 201 pounds, Young looks the part – physically that is – of a college running back, and combines balance, speed and an ability to cut at any given moment and change his course of direction to rack up additional yards.

Ohio State’s staff actually got to see Young in person this summer as he ventured up to Columbus for a multi-day stay the second week of June. Young went through a workout in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, and impressed media members with how well he looked going through drills.

Stepping foot on tOSU’s campus once this summer was not enough for Young as he returned for another visit before the dead period began this month. The No. 27 overall player in the 2023 class toured the facilities just over a week ago, and even posted photos of him sporting their all-white uniforms.

We’re looking to catch up with Young sometime this month, but check out what he told us back in May when sharing his thoughts on the Buckeyes.

“They’re heading in a good direction right now, and they’re still going to head in a good direction,” Young said. “Recruiting running backs, any position right now. It’s good.”

“I know Ohio State is ‘RBU,’” Young added. “I look up to Ezekiel Elliott a lot. I’m just looking at what they’re doing and seeing how everything goes.”

While Ryan Day’s program is seemingly out in front at this time, we’ve been contending that Young is likely to take his recruitment all the way until the finish line. That doesn’t mean a commitment may not come sooner, but the release of his top 10 today indicates that he still has some time left until he wraps it all up.

Stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove.