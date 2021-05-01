LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – With our Southern Swing trip officially in the books, one thing was made clear during our few days in the Southeast: Tony Alford is everywhere on the trail.

Everyone we talked to about him has spoken well of Alford for the way he builds relationships with not only recruits, but their families and coaches as well.

Richard Young, the highest-rated sophomore running back on Rivals.com, was yet another person who had nothing but good things to say about Alford. He spoke with BuckeyeGrove about the bond he has with Alford, Ohio State’s production at his position, and much more.

“He’s just saying I’m a great kid,” Young said of Alford. “Keep working. He wants to make sure I’m doing good every day. I call him; I’ll call probably four times a week to talk about film. He’s been treating me like I’m his own son.

“I have a good relationship with multiple coaches,” Young added. “But Coach Alford has been stepping up more than other coaches have.”