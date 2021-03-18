When it comes to 2023 prospects, it is hard to find a sophomore who dominated the Under Armour All-America Camp event in Dallas this past Sunday like Tre Wisner did.

Every time I watched him during one-on-one catching drills against linebackers, Wisner created separation with ease. The product out of Waco (Texas) displayed great route running skills, but also showed off his ability to make a simple move and fly right past his opponent.

After this stellar performance, which resulted in him being named the running back MVP of the camp, we had the opportunity to catch up with Wisner. Wisner spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his interest in Ohio State, contact with the staff, and desire to visit Columbus.

“The Buckeyes, that’s a dream school,” Wisner said. “Not many kids my age get to experience an offer like this. Getting an offer from them… they’re talking with me and they sound like a great program. They’re all for it, and I am too.”