This is an interesting time for Ohio State's coaching staff when it comes to recruiting on the trail.

Now that the season is over, they'll have all the time in the world to dedicate to recruiting and adding more players to their talented roster. What makes this period interesting, however, is that they are essentially finished with 2021 recruiting (minus J.T. Tuimoloau and Raesjon Davis), are almost halfway done in next year's class and can not initiate contact with sophomore prospects.

Even though they are not allowed to reach out to members of the Class of 2023, Ohio State is starting to make inroads with some top prospects in that cycle. They've extended offers to over a dozen underclassmen so far, and recently cracked the top six for coveted Sunshine State recruit Treyaun Webb.

“They are like a legacy connection,” Webb said of why Ohio State made the cut. “Some of my former teammates play for them. Coach Alford is an amazing dude to communicate with.”