Austin Novosad wanted to make sure that he took an official visit with Ohio State. It just so happened to be less than two weeks after he camped with the Buckeyes.

With the next two weekends booked with a Baylor official visit and the Elite 11, the four-star quarterback the No. 9 quarterback in the 2023 class was back in Columbus this past weekend for another look at what the Buckeyes could bring.

“This was to see everything I needed to see in order to move forward,” Novosad, a Baylor commit, told Scarlet and Gray Report.