Why 2023 Baylor QB commit Austin Novosad left Ohio State with an offer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Austin Novosad is no stranger to competition.

Heading into his sophomore season at Dripping Springs High School outside of Austin, Texas, he was battling three players for the starting spot, one he lost before taking over as the starter after an injury in front of him.

“There’s so much competition,” Novosad told Scarlet and Gray Report. “Half the kids that don’t even get to start in Texas could start in another state. The competition down here is just crazy and just staying your course and just grinding to be the best you can be.”

In December, after finishing his junior season, Novosad secured his intention to stay in Texas at the next level, committing to Baylor: 124 miles northeast to where he played his high school ball.

It was Novosad’s first offer, a big offer that opened his eyes to the reality that he could play at the next level.

With that, the 2023 quarterback fell in love with the Baylor program: their mentality of “person over player,” the atmosphere that was different from other teams that wanted him and that the team was heading in the right direction.

But with that first offer, the big offer, came more offers and more attention from programs around the country.

That’s when Corey Dennis came calling.