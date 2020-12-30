Ohio State's coaching staff is not known for dishing out offers to high school underclassmen prospects on a regular basis. The program typically waits to build up relationships with recruits before deciding to give them the green light.

Following the beginning of Early Signing Period, the Buckeyes switched things up a little bit as they dipped into the recruitments of multiple prospects in the 2023 cycle.

One of the players who recently hauled in an offer from Ryan Day's staff was Chase Bisontis. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound sophomore, who already holds offers from 16 programs, says he was stunned following the news on Dec. 20.

"I was honestly speechless and had no words," Bisontis said of the offer. "OSU is a great school and amazing football program as they are first in the Big Ten."