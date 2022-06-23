Tackett Curtis has been everywhere.

This month, the 2023 four-star linebacker has taken official visits to Wisconsin and USC. Both, he said, were great. Both covered everything and answered every question that he had about the program.

As Curtis comes into his third and final official visit this weekend at Ohio State, his expectations are sky high.

“I’m expecting a really, really good one from Ohio State and I know that, whatever they do, if it has that Ohio State logo on it, it’s going to be the best,” Curtis told Scarlet and Gray Report..

But Curtis still has a few questions for the Ohio State staff.