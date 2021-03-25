The Buckeyes staff has begun the process over the past month of offering scholarships to the 2023 class. There have been some in-state prospects specifically who have piqued the eye of the staff.

A couple of weeks ago, we saw Wayne High School 2022 OT Aamil Wagner earn an offer from the Buckeyes. Well, this week, his teammate and sophomore OG Joshua Padilla earned one as well.

The Wayne product took some time to talk with BuckeyeGrove about getting the call on from the staff.

“It was like shocking to me," Padilla said. “So, my head coach gave me Coach Wilson’s contact, and I knew right when it said Kevin Wilson that it was Ohio State. So, he called me and put Coach Stud on the phone and I was like, 'This could be serious.' Then, at the end of our conversation, Coach Stud offered me.”

Any time an in-state player earns an offer from their home school, it is sure to be an exciting moment. He's only received seven offers thus far and is still early in his recruitment, but getting the green light from the Buckeyes has made them an instant contender.

“With that offer, I’d say probably right now Ohio State is one of my top schools in my selection of offers," Padilla said.