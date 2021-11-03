2023 G George Washington III commits to Ohio State

The Louisville, Ky. native held offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Louisville and Western Kentucky. He is the No. 65 player in the 2023 class and was a standout who boosted his stock significantly this summer on the AAU circuit.

Listed as a shooting guard, Washington played primarily point guard in his sophomore season at Christian Academy of Louisville. He's built like a point guard too, listed at 6-foot-2, 168 pounds.

Washington seems to be a fearless passes, hitting teammates from all areas of the court, whether it's the middle of the paint as he drives to the hoop or from the top of the key.

Many of his passes in his sophomore tape are off the fast break, approaching the paint with a lot of aggressiveness. Washington doesn't seem to be afraid of contact either, going after loose balls and rebounds, while also running down and chasing down blocks — something that won't exactly translate to the college game.

Offensively, he seems to have a level of comfort in and around the paint, using both hands to record layups and floaters, draw fouls and even dunk.

Shooting wise, he shows an ability to shoot the midrange and the 3, something head coach Chris Holtmann said after Ohio State's exhibition against Indianapolis will always be a priority, wanting as many shooters on the court as possible.

At 6-foot-2, 168, Washington's size is similar to both Thornton and Hardman, along with Meechie Johnson Jr. and Jamari Wheeler.