What is Ohio State getting in Brice Sensabaugh?

ScarletAndGrayReport had a chance to connect with Brice Sensabaugh’s high school coach, Ben Fratrik to talk about the player and person Buckeye Nation should be expecting now that it is official.

Brice Sensabaugh committed to the Buckeyes Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lake Highland Prep (FL) recently took an official visit to Columbus and chose Ohio State over Alabama, Georgia Tech, Florida and others.

What is the one thing that college programs and Ohio State specifically have mentioned that they like best about Brice's game right now? ​

“His size and ability to score the ball. He's big (6-foot-6/230lbs) but plays like a guard. So that versatility of being able to shoot and be a playmaker on offense but guard bigger guys is appealing.”

How do you see Brice’s game translating to the next level? ​

“I think he's got a chance to be really good. So much of his game and skill set translates to where basketball is going. He's multi-positional, can switch ball screens, can play on or off the ball, and can legitimately shoot out to NBA range. He's a dynamic (sometimes deceptive) athlete and plays with a chip on his shoulder, which most of the good players do. And he's got a feel and vision to his game that is very difficult to teach. You either have it or you don't. He definitely has it.”

What are a couple things that you have stressed to Brice about what he will need to work on at the next level in order to reach his maximum potential?

​”I think Brice's areas of improvement are similar for most kids moving on from high school to high major college basketball. Defend, rebound, and consistent attention to details. He's so gifted, that he can get away with mistakes for us that he won't be able to at the next level. But he's very coachable, he understands where he needs to get better, and he wants to be great. So I think he'll figure it out pretty quickly.”

What's Brice like off the court?

“​Awesome. He's a quiet kid. Thoughtful and curious. Straight A student. Great parents. He's really dependable and low maintenance. He's a dream to coach.”

What are your expectations for Brice this year and in the future?

“​I haven't had a chance to coach him in a regulation high school game since February of 2020 because of his injury. So it's kind of new for both of us. Back then he was just a tenth grader with a great jumper. I was kind of easy on him because I was just getting to know him. This year I'm going to coach him hard, and we're going to need him to embrace it. We've got enough talent that a deep playoff run is a real possibility. But he's going to have to be our leader.

As far as the future, it's always hard to tell. There's so many variables. But he has a real chance to be a pro. He's already got a skill set that can get him beyond college. If he adds some consistency, and continues to develop and build the right habits, I think we might be watching him play on TV one day. He's got a great head on his shoulders, and comes from an incredible family. So I know whatever he ends up doing he's going to be very successful. My goal is that regardless of what happens on the court for Brice, eventually he's a great husband, great father, and has a positive impact on his community. He already has done that here at Lake Highland, and I'm sure he'll continue to do so. I look forward to following him and hope our relationship continues to grow.”



