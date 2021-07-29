Joshua Padilla is starting to get an all-around idea of what The Ohio State University has to offer.

Back in April, the product of Wayne High School in Huber Heights (Ohio) was in attendance for the football team’s spring game. Then, shortly after the conclusion of the dead period, Padilla returned on June 8 to camp in front of the coaches, and toured the school afterward.

And, most recently, the four-star offensive lineman was back in Columbus for Ohio State’s cookout, their first recruiting event of the summer that was not a camp.

“It was good,” Padilla told BuckeyeGrove’s Kevin Noon on Thursday. “Talking with all of the recruits and basically talking with the coaches. Being around everyone was real cool.

“The highlight was playing all of the coaches and basically doing an event,” Padilla added. “Not super competitive, but competitive in a sense. Just messing around and having fun.”