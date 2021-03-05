Tony Mitchell, a member of the Class of 2023, has added even more offers to his already stellar resume this year.

Since the middle of January, Mitchell has received the green light from nearly a dozen football programs. Thus far, the product out of Alabaster (Alabama) has received 22 offers, with one of the most recent ones being from Ohio State.

Mitchell has seen nearly every school in the SEC dip into his recruitment, and several others, such as Penn State and USC, have offered, but he had been waiting for tOSU to become an option for him at the next level.

“I was very excited to have been offered because it’s one I’ve been waiting on,” Mitchell told BuckeyeGrove. “Many people out of Alabama get that offer, so I was very excited about that.”