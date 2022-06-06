2023 CB Cameron Calhoun feels energy of Ohio State in camp visit

The Winton Woods High School cornerback, who camped with fellow three-star cornerback and teammate Jermaine Mathews , has three friends currently on Ohio State's roster: cornerback Jyaire Brown , safety Jaylen Johnson and running back Miyan Williams .

But Calhoun also saw it from the players that convinced him to camp at Ohio State in the first place.

To him, it starts with cornerbacks and secondary coach Tim Walton , who pushes him, constantly sending him texts and making sure he's on top of his responsibilities on and off the field, showing an infectious energy that the players around him feed off of.

While the 2023 three-star cornerback is currently committed to West Virginia, energy is something he's always associated with Ohio State.

"At first, I started off slow and then when they started picking it up in terms of their energy, I seen that and I started picking it up off theirs," Calhoun said.

It was something he fed off of at the line of scrimmage, matching what opposing wide receivers were giving him and winning those one-on-one battles, sparking a raucous response from current Ohio State defensive backs watching behind him.

"They most definitely recruit me a lot to come up here," Calhoun said. "I'm up here also because of them. They said it would be a great opportunity for me and they didn't lie. They were taking me through a lot of drills, the coaches tell me to do something and then they break it down for me even more or before I do it, they tell me to get some practice in before I go up so I can impress their coaches."

But it's an energy that surpasses even those that were on the field or the sideline during his camp.

It's an energy Calhoun already feels he has to live up to just with the history of high-level defensive backs that have practiced, learned and grew on the field he was standing on, whether it was Denzel Ward, Jeff Okudah or Jordan Fuller.

"You most definitely feel the energy," Calhoun said. "You feel the energy of the corners and the safeties and you know you have to live up to that. Even if you're not on the field with them yet, you are still on the field that they have practice on, that they had played on. I feel the energy with them."

Calhoun didn't leave with an offer from Ohio State, finishing his week in Cincinnati and earning an offer from cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs and the Bearcats coaching staff.

But he left with tips of how he can be a better corner, centered around the idea of playing loose and fluid instead of stiff and robotic, while also feeling a level of confidence that he can play with the energy that's required to succeed at a place like Ohio State.

There's no satisfaction in that for the 2023 cornerback, though. He's still striving for perfection.

"I most definitely believe I belong on the field, but I try to take it rep by rep," Calhoun said. "Even if I slap the ball down, I see it as what could I have done better to stay on top of the ball or how could I have the perfect rep?"