COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Jermaine Mathews lined up for his final one-on-one of his recruiting camp at Ohio State, he already felt at home.

Behind him stood a group of current Ohio State players, watching, holding their breath, knowing what was coming. The ball was snapped by the quarterback and the receiver in front of the 2023 three-star receiver burst forward, someone Mathews matched every step of the way.

The Cincinnati native did what he always did. He made things difficult for the player in front of him, sparking a celebration from the players like Jordan Hancock, J.K. Johnson and Josh Proctor who ran up to the incoming high school senior to commemorate the self-described “good day” he just had.

“It was crazy,” Mathews said. “It just feel good when they're just cheering for me and I was actually doing good. I just had a real good day.”