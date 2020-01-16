2021 Big Board 1.0: Defensive Tackles
Defensive line will be a point of emphasis for Ohio State in the 2021 recruiting class. How the numbers will be distributed between tackles and ends will be something to watch over the next 12 mont...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news