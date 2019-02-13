Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has hit the ground running since taking over the position for the Buckeyes, having already landed two outstanding wide receiver prospects in the 2020 class. With Gee Scott Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba already committed in 2020, Hartline and the Buckeyes are still setting the bar high to finish things out and have many of the nation's elite receivers in their sights.

Not only is Jarrett the top-ranked wide receiver in the class, but he is also Ohio State's best bet on this list as things stand today. The Buckeyes are in the driver's seat here but still must hold off some other national powers such as Clemson, LSU, Florida, and Alabama. An off-season visit is expected to happen at some point, and with Jarrett's mother in tow, which could be a very important visit for the Buckeyes.



