BuckeyeGrove - 15 future Buckeyes finish the 2021 cycle as Rivals250 prospects

On Monday, it was revealed that three of Ohio State's signees — Emeka Egbuka, Jack Sawyer and Donovan Jackson — finished the 2021 cycle as five-star recruits, according to Rivals.

Just moments ago, we unveiled our updated Rivals250, which features an additional dozen future Buckeyes. All in all, 15 of OSU's 21 signees, nearly 75 percent, in this class are members of the final Rivals250.

In the piece below, BuckeyeGrove takes a look at where each prospect stands in the national rankings compared to what they were ranked before. We also added their updated state and positional rankings, so be sure to check out where each of them wound up.