Ohio State has recently started the process of putting out new offers to in-state prospects in the class of 2022. While no clear front-runner has emerged as the unquestioned top prospect in Ohio for the sophomore class, there are plenty of talented prospects who have a chance to become national recruits. Here is an early look at 10 prospects who have caught our attention this fall in Ohio's class of 2022.



Bixby's best football is ahead of him as he is one of the highest upside guys in this Ohio class. He has the size, length, and athleticism to develop into an outstanding pass-rusher. His motor and work ethic are beyond his years as well making him a pretty safe pick to project as a future Power Five defensive lineman.

The early leader as the top quarterback in Ohio for the 2022 class, Harrison made a big leap from freshman to sophomore year. From accuracy, to decision-making, Harrison's development over the past 12 months has been very encouraging and he's hearing from several Big Ten schools, including Ohio State.

