BOISE, Idaho – Mark Few and his Gonzaga Bulldogs know that they will not be facing the same Ohio State basketball team on Saturday that they faced in the opening weeks of the season at the PK80 tournament in Portland (Ore.).

Both teams were dealing with some transition, the Buckeyes had the obvious transition from Thad Matta to Chris Holtmann while the Zags were dealing with a youth movement as inevitable roster turnover change the complexion of last year's national runner-up.

Each team is different than the one that took the court over the Thanksgiving weekend. Not in terms of having new personnel or having different parts, but more a case of just having 30-plus games this season to figure things out and put the right players in the right position.

"We watched them as they ran through that Big Ten almost to the last week of the season," Few said to the media on Friday afternoon. "They did a great job getting them to believe and really come together. They seem like they're really connected."