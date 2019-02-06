COLUMBUS, Ohio-- For years now, the Ohio State Buckeyes have talked at length about how they need more players from Ohio playing for the premier football program in Ohio and it doesn't get any better than signing a 5-star recruit, No.1 in Ohio to have him as now-freshman defensive end Zach Harrison.

Harrison, a native of Lewis Center, Ohio which is just north of Columbus, made the decision with the help of players and coaches from both his Olentangy High School and Ohio State, but most importantly his parents and his family.

Harrison said that the chance to play at such a high-profile university with the perk of also seeing his family with just a 20-minute drive away was just too good of an opportunity to pass up, but it didn't come without some major thinking about his future and what would be the best program for his future.

"It was close to home and that was a big thing," Harrison said. "Being able to play for my home school and build a name for myself at home where I already am. That was one of the big things. My parents played a big role. They talked me through it and helped me sort my emotions and feelings and I ended up here."