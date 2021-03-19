BuckeyeGrove - Zach Harrison entering spring practice, third year with 'changed approach'

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Since the final whistle of National Championship was blown over two months ago, the Buckeyes football program provided updates over social media on their last seven weeks of winter workouts. Rising-junior defensive end Zach Harrison was a consistent, familiar face in the middle of player groups, and head coach Ryan Day said Wednesday that Harrison’s work ethic during winter workouts was “off the charts.” The Ohio State head coach noted that he saw a different look in Harrison’s eye, and the Lewis Center, Ohio, native detailed his reason why. “I just made the decision at the end of last season, going into this offseason, I was like ‘I’m just going to give everything I got to this program,’” Harrison said. “Give everything I got to every workout, every sprint, every drill. I think the coaches are seeing the results.” Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs noticed the heightened vigor in Harrison’s effort. With the losses of captain defensive end Jonathon Cooper and nose tackle Tommy Togiai, Harrison has slid into their roles without a hiccup, according to Coombs. “He had a phenomenal seven weeks in the weight room not just taking care of his business and his body, but making sure that he’s holding others accountable,” Coombs said. “I think when your best players are your hardest workers, you got a chance to be good. Zach stepped right in, filled that void and was very, very impressive with his leadership.” RELATED: Biggest offseason standout thus far? Zach Harrison, Day says

AND: Day responds to pre-draft criticism of Fields Harrison said his leadership is more a product of the trust among him and his teammates. “That’s the thing for me, I’m not trying to be a leader,” Harrison said. “I’m just being myself. When I ask them to turn it up, they listen, they have that trust in me, and it goes both ways. They know if I’m not doing what I’m supposed to do, they can tell me ‘Zach, you got to tighten up, you got to run to the ball’ or whatever the issue is. That’s my way of leadership is the give-and-go and the bond. "That’s how I built up my voice for my teammates.”

Harrison entered Ohio State two years ago with a rather high level of expectation placed on him. Eight defensive linemen have been selected within the first three rounds of the NFL draft dating back to 2016. Defensive end has been a strength on the Ohio State roster in particular, and its recent pipeline of production has led to raised expectations. Former Buckeyes Joey and Nick Bosa and Chase Young represent three of the last five highest-drafted defensive ends, and so some may have expected an incoming five-star prospect in 2019 to add his name to the list. But, Harrison is intrigued with the improvements he’s shown in his development, and that’s what he thinks makes him stand out. “I’ve been giving my all to this year and this training,” Harrison said. “I’ve seen changes in my body and I’ve seen changes in the way I feel and the way I move, so I feel like I’m excited for this next step to really make my own legacy here and not try to follow anybody’s footsteps. I’m trying to be myself to where people know Zach Harrison, that’s a name they know.” Harrison said his flexibility has been the biggest change he’s noticed about his body. He said he feels more fluid in his movements as a result of focusing on stretching. At a place like Ohio State, the surrounding talent allows for quality practice reps. Harrison said he still has flashes of his potential, and he's working to provide that effort on a consistent basis. “You can’t grow unless you’re uncomfortable, you don’t grow in your comfort zone,” Harrison said. “Building up my stamina and my endurance. Putting myself in uncomfortable situations so when game time rolls around and it’s fourth quarter and I’ve got nothing left, I’ve been there before, I’ve done that so I know what it feels like.”