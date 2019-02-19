COLUMBUS, Ohio – Lost in all of the changes made on the defensive side of the ball with the coaching staff is that the Buckeyes have a new co-Offensive Coordinator with the addition of Mike Yurcich, formerly of Oklahoma State.

Ryan Day had to replace his spot on the staff and the search did not take long in adding Yurcich, the first big hire from outside of the program under the first-year head coach.

Yurcich comes from a program that was in the top-10 in both total offense as well as passing offense and while the rushing numbers were not in the top-10, the Cowboys averaged 19 more yards per game on the ground than the Buckeyes did.

A look at the stat breakdown shows that both offenses were very successful, but that Oklahoma State was much more proficient in the red zone while that was an Achilles' heel of the Buckeyes throughout the year. Additionally, while both offenses were pretty close to 50-50 in terms of play selection between run and pass, there was a six-point edge for Oklahoma State in terms of being closer to that type of balance in yardage where the Buckeyes gained 68-percent of their yards by way of the passing game.