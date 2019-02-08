COLUMBUS, Ohio-- With the promotion from quarterbacks' coach and co-offensive coordinator to head coach for Ryan Day coming off of Urban Meyer's retirement after a Rose Bowl victory against the Washington Huskies, Day had to fill much of his staff after the coaching change, but most of all, he had to fill the position that he left vacant with his change.

Day went to Stillwater, Oklahoma to pluck Euclid, Ohio native Mike Yurcich from the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Mike Gundy's staff to be the co-offensive coordinator/passing game coordinator as well as the quarterbacks' coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the upcoming 2019 college football season in the fall.

Yurcich said that going to work back in his home state, especially at an elite university like Ohio State, was something that he had thought about for a long time and is great for his coaching career, but more importantly, for his family.

"You know, Ohio State and why I came here, there's probably about 105 good reasons right now for me to talk about, but to really cut to the chase, it was part coming home and becoming -- or being part of something as great as Ohio State," Yurcich said. "I'm very humbled, and my family is very humbled to be a part of that."